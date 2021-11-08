Everything to Know About the 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s Television Debut

During an interview with EW, McGraw teased what it was like working with his wife on their first TV project together.

“The season is the journey,” he shared in November. “To see my beautiful wife on horseback, firing guns, and having dirt all over her face, I just sit in awe. She’s a strong woman, anyway. Taylor said early on to me, ‘Man, you’ll just get on that horse. You’re not scared of anything.’ I said, ‘I’m scared of one thing. She’s right over there.'”