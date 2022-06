Name Change

In June 2022, Paramount+ announced that 1932 would instead be called 1923 — and would also be set in that year. According to a new description for the show, the action will now place amid an economic downturn in Montana that preceded the national Great Depression. The new plot synopsis no longer mentions the end of Prohibition, which ended in 1933, but notes that the Duttons will be dealing with “an epidemic of cattle theft.”