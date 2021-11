Are Kayce and Beth Alive?

Reilly dodged the question of whether her character, Beth, will survive the bombing, teasing at Deadline’s Contenders Television event in May 2021 that season 4 is satisfying but not confirming whether she participated in filming.

Grimes, for his part, has not offered any clues, but both he and Reilly are expected to reprise their roles in at least the first episode of the season to resolve the cliffhanger.