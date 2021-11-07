What Is Jamie Plotting?

Jamie is a top suspect for the attacks against his adoptive family, but he has other drama on his plate too since finding out that he is not really a Dutton. “He definitely turns toward his [biological] father,” Bentley told Us in November 2021. “He turns away from the Duttons who have hurt him for the last time in his mind, and he’s turned toward some other real acceptance and what he hopes is real love. He’s not totally out of his mind here. He knows he’s a dangerous guy, but he’s definitely lost, so he’s making poor decisions.”