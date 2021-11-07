Who Attacked the Duttons?

Not only do fans have theories about who is to blame for the attempted murders of three members of the Dutton family, but the cast has ideas too. “They’ve amassed quite a list of enemies,” Bentley said in a September 2021 YouTube video. “[It] could be anyone involved in Broken Rock. It could be big money players trying to bring the ski resort, could be small-time criminals looking for retribution or it could be someone right in their own living room.”

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, teased, “Obviously my spider tentacles are up for Jamie,” while Sheridan noted, “It was a devastating attack against the family, so we gotta figure out who’s left to look into it, and that’s my goal.”

Ian Bohen, who portrays Ryan, revealed that there will be retribution exacted on the guilty party. “Naturally we wanna figure out who did this,” he said. “You can only imagine what kind of force might be unleashed against the bad guys.”