Who’s Joining the Cast?

Several new faces will be introduced in season 4. Piper Perabo will play Summer Higgins, an environmental activist who opposes industrialized farming. Jacki Weaver will recur as Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner, and Kathryn Kelly will portray a veterinarian tech who might end up romancing a ranch hand. Finn Little will be a series regular in season 4 as a teen named Carter who shares similarities with Rip.