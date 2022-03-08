A New Baby, Maybe

Grimes and Asbille teased their characters’ fates during an interview at the ACM Awards in March 2022. “I’m ready to have a sweet little baby on set,” Asbille told ET, referring to her character Monica’s second pregnancy, which was revealed in season 4. Grimes, however, isn’t so sure the outcome will be positive. “We might die tomorrow,” he joked. “It’s kind of the Yellowstone [trademark].”

Asbille added that she’s not sure Monica and Kayce’s marriage will last. “I hope that they’ll be happy in the end, but it’s not likely, to be honest,” she explained. Both actors noted that they “never know” what’s going to happen until they get the scripts. “We’re sorta on the ride with everybody else,” Grimes said.