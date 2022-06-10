Is the Cast Growing?

Paramount announced on June 10 that Wendy Moniz and Mo Brings Plenty, who have portrayed recurring characters since the show began, will be promoted to series regulars for season 5. Jennifer Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who play Teeter and Emily respectively, have also been promoted to series regulars.

In addition, Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein will be reprising their roles as the younger versions of John, Beth and Rip. Kai Caster, who has been cast to play a young cowboy named Rowdy, Lainey Wilson who will portray a musician named Abby, Dawn Oliveri who will be corporate shark Sarah Atwood and Lilli Kay who will be a new assistant to one of the Duttons have also been added to the roster.