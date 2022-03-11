Jimmy Is Not Leaving

White shut down rumors that his character was exiting after Jimmy relocated to the 6666 Ranch in Texas during season 4. “I’m in season 5. Jimmy’s in season 5,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “That’s great. I’m really looking forward to that.”

He continued: “I didn’t know necessarily what Jimmy’s future was. I still don’t know exactly what Jimmy’s future holds. I’ve really given up on trying to guess. What Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator — I think one of the best writers in television now or ever, definitely — comes up with is always so much better than what I could come up with. So I’m really excited that Jimmy’s journey continues, and I have no idea where it leads and I’m just kind of ready to try to hold on.”