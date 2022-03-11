‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’: Everything to Know So Far

Is ‘6666’ a ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff?

Even though Yellowstone has inspired several shows about the Dutton family, Sheridan has elaborated on his approach to each project.

“[It is a] peek through a different window into a different era. Again, I don’t think of any of these as spinoffs, but rather as complete stories that have common roots,” he told Deadline in February 2022. “My goal with the next one would be that you could never have seen 1883 or Yellowstone, and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer.”