The Baby Factor

Badgley joked that his role as a dad in real life is “very similar” to Joe’s approach to parenthood in season 3. “I was curious what my new fatherhood — how that would influence my experience with Joe and acting with him,” he told Access in October 2021. “Sometimes it was almost not helpful, because I was having a light and joyful experience — still am. Joe was so petrified. He is so scared.”

The Gossip Girl alum, who welcomed his first child with wife Domino Kirke in September 2020, continued: “I can identify with the fear, but he’s just so morbid in his obsessive, sort of, like, self-preservation, primal instinct. Sometimes I almost found it harder as a result.”