‘You’ Season 3: Everything We Know

There’s A LOT of Recurring Guest Stars

In addition to the new series regulars and McManus and Burrows’ returns, You tapped Scott Speedman, Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Chris O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer, Jack Fisher and Mauricio Lara to recur alongside stars Badgley and Pedretti.

“Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a ‘Mom-fluencer’ who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle,” Netflix revealed in October 2020, adding that Van Winkle’s Cary “invites Joe into his inner circle.”

Speedman, meanwhile, is described by the streaming service as “a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He’s reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn … all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath.”