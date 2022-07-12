What Genre Is ‘You’ Season 4?

During a June 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley revealed why his character Joe wouldn’t be roaming Paris like the season 3 finale made it seem — but would instead find him in the home of Big Ben.

“To be real, it’s cheaper,” the Easy A star joked, adding that they just finished filming the first four episodes.

The actor also noted that the fourth installment of the series would look a little different than what viewers are used to seeing. “The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format,” the Gossip Girl alum explained. “It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works.”

“Nothing is the same,” he added while comparing Kepnes’ book series and season 4 of the hit show. “The writer of the book and the creators of the show, they’ve always known starting from the same place, from the same point — Joe of the books — if you recreated him faithfully, it would be tough to watch. It would be really tough to watch.”