Joe’s Past Will Catch Up With Him

Joe’s attempts to keep running from his past will definitely start to catch up with him as more people learn about his behavior. Gamble teased that the You writers and Badgley are always “thinking about the possibility that he’ll be punished.”

“We frequently end up spinning out just these theoretical conversations about what the most fitting one would be. Should he be killed? Oh no, that would be too easy. Should he be in jail?” Gamble hinted during a discussion with E! News. “Like, people think a lot about this, everyone associated with the show thinks about how to punish Joe.”