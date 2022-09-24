What Is Joe’s New Identity in ‘You’ Season 4?
A first look at Netflix’s TUDUM event in September 2022 made it clear that Joe has a new identity. “Hello Professor Jonathan Moore,” the teaser footage announces.
The killer has started a new life. “Living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will,” Joe says in a voiceover.
He introduces a slew of new people in his life, noting that they're also trying to climb the social ladder. "Some may end up falling or pushed to their death. The question is, by whom?" he asks ominously in the new promo.