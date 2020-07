Ian Somerhalder

Only four years after his time on Young Americans, Somerhalder landed his breakout role on Lost. In 2009, he landed the lead on The Vampire Diaries, playing Damon Salvatore in the teen drama for all eight seasons. In 2019, he starred in Netflix’s V-Wars. Somerhalder married Nikki Reed in 2015 and the pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in 2017.