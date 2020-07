Katherine Moennig

In 2004, Moennig landed a leading role on The L-Word, portraying Shane McCutcheon for all six seasons — a part she reprised in the 2019 revival, The L Word: Generation Q. The actress has starred in many other TV series, including Ray Donovan and Grown-ish and appeared in films like Everybody’s Fine, The Lincoln Lawyer and Gone. She is married to musician Ana Rezende.