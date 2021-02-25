Everything to Know About the Final Season of ‘Younger’

Last Hurrah

It was announced in February 2021 that Younger will air on ViacomCBS’ upcoming Paramount+ streaming service before hitting its original network, TV Land. “With Younger, Darren Star has done it once again, creating a generational defining series that has captured millions of fans who are craving more,” MTV Entertainment Group president Chris McCarthy said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “And we are excited to pay that off with the final season on Paramount+.”

The show’s first six seasons will also be available to stream on the service, which launches on March 4, 2021. A premium plan costs $9.99 per month, while the general version comes in at $4.99.