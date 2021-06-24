Us: What did you take from set?

SF: I almost stole — stole! That sounds terrible. There was this bizarre, and it lasted for seven seasons, this bizarre little candy tray. And it was like these little red candies and it was for seven seasons. Somehow it was a prop that lasted for seven seasons. And Hilary and I would laugh at it because it was these little hard candies. By the seventh season, the candies were no longer hard. They were, like, squishy soft and oozing. It was like this random little flat bowl, these red disgusting candies. It was in a different office every season. They always kept showing up. They would be in Hilary’s office, and then it would be in Charles’ office. They were everywhere. So I almost swiped those just so I could mail them one day to Hilary in about five years. But I was allowed to take Liza’s white coat that she wears in the finale. I put it on and I was like, ‘This is the perfect coat! I must have it.’ Liza is just borrowing it. This is Sutton’s coat. So they let me have it.