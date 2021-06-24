Us: Would you want to reprise the role of Liza down the road?

SF: Are you kidding? Of course! I would jump at the chance. I would jump at it. It was so awesome. It was so special. It really was, it was like the best job anyone could ever ask for. It really was. I feel like everybody agreed. It was just joyful. We had so much fun. We worked crazy hours. We worked through a pandemic and we all managed to smile, keep smiling behind our mask. There was just a lot of trust and respect and love on that set. I can’t speak for everybody, meaning I don’t want to speak for anyone else, but I can say for myself personally, that I would jump at the chance to reunite with everybody.