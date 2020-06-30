Colleen Ballinger

Ballinger, known to her nearly 9 million YouTube subscribers as Miranda Sings, apologized in May 2020 for an old sketch that she admitted was “completely based in racial stereotypes.”

“It is not funny, and it is completely hurtful. … I am so ashamed and embarrassed that I ever thought this was OK. I was a sheltered teenager who was stupid and ignorant and clearly extremely culturally insensitive,” Ballinger said in a video titled “Addressing Everything” on May 12. ”[I] grew from it and learned from it and realized how hurtful it could be,” Ballinger said. “And now I want to right my wrongs and make a difference so that other people don’t make the same mistakes that I made when I was a kid.”