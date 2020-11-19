Chris Messina

Messina appeared toward the end of the film as a Fox Books employee who does not know the difference between Ballet Shoes and Skating Shoes. He has since starred in Made of Honor, Julie & Julia, An Invisible Sign, Argo, Cake, The Secrets We Keep and Birds of Prey. His TV roles include Six Feet Under, Damages, The Newsroom, The Mindy Project (which paid homage to You’ve Got Mail in numerous episodes), Sharp Objects and The Sinner. The New York native was married to actress Rosemarie DeWitt from 1995 to 2006. He has been with film producer Jennifer Todd since 2007 and the couple share two sons.