Dabney Coleman

After playing Joe’s dad, Nelson Fox, Coleman voiced Principal Prickly in the Recess series and its subsequent films. The Texas native starred in Inspector Gadget, Where the Red Fern Grows, Domino and Rules Don’t Apply. Coleman also played Burton Fallin on The Guardian, Dr. Bart Jacobs on Heartland, Commodore Louis Kaestner on Boardwalk Empire and appeared as a guest star on Ray Donovan and NCIS. Coleman shares four children with his second wife, Jean Hale.