Dave Chappelle

The comedian portrayed Joe’s friend and coworker Kevin Jackson. He has since starred in Half-Baked, Blue Streak, Undercover Brother and A Star Is Born. The Emmy winner wrote, produced and hosted his own series, Chappelle’s Show, from 2003 to 2006. He has also written and produced numerous TV specials, including Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation and Dave Chappelle: 8:46. He won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album in 2018. The Washington D.C. native married his wife, Elaine, in 2001. The pair share two sons and a daughter.