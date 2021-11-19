Greg Kinnear

The Indiana native portrayed Kathleen’s boyfriend and writer for The New York Observer, Frank Navasky. He then starred in Someone Like You, We Were Soldiers, Little Miss Sunshine, Invincible, The Last Song, Strange But True and Misbehavior. The Oscar nominee appeared on The Kennedys, Rake and House of Cards. Kinnear has also stepped behind the camera. He was an executive producer and writer on Later and both producer and director on Phil. The actor was set to make his Broadway debut in To Kill a Mockingbird in 2020, but it was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic.

He has been married to model Helen Labdon since 1999. The pair share three daughters.