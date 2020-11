Heather Burns

Burns played bookstore worker Christina Plutzker in the film. She has since been seen in the Miss Congeniality films, Two Weeks Notice, Bewitched, Valley of the Sun, Manchester by the Sea and Brave New Jersey. The Chicago native’s TV credits include Twenty Good Years, Bored to Death, Save Me and Blindspot. She has also appeared in off-Broadway plays, including Middletown, Dinner With Friends and Peace for Mary Frances. Burns married actor Ajay Naidu in 2012.