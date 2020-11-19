Jean Stapleton

The Golden Globe winner played bookstore worker Birdie Conrad. Stapleton voiced Mrs. Jenkins in Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World and appeared in Chance of a Lifetime the same year she starred in You’ve Got Mail. The All in the Family alum then appeared in Baby, Pursuit of Happiness and Like Mother Like Son: The Strange Story of Sante and Kenny Kimes before stepping back from acting in 2001. She was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame and the Television Hall of Fame in 2002. The New York native died in May 2013 at the age of 90. She is survived by her two children.