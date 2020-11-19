Jeffrey Scaperrotta and Hallee Hirsh

Scaperrotta made his acting debut as Joe’s 4-year-old half-brother, Matt Fox, the same year he appeared in One True Thing. He was then seen in the Hollow Man before landing the role of Detective Elliott Stabler’s son, Dickie Stabler, on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. His last onscreen appearances were in 2011’s Spy and 2014’s Fort Tilden.

Hirsh, for her part, played Joe’s 11-year-old aunt, Annabelle Fox. The actress then starred in Disney Channel’s The Ultimate Christmas Present, Speak, Bad Behavior and The Last Dinner Party. The Nebraska native had recurring roles on JAG, Flight 29 Down, ER and Sloppy Tacos. After stepping away from acting, Hirsch bought Hole Doughnuts in Asheville, North Carolina. She married Ryan Martin in 2013 and describes herself as a “yurt-dweller” on Instagram. The pair share two children.

The actors reunited in 2018 to talk about their childhood roles in You’ve Got Mail on the Today show.