Parker Posey

Posey played Joe’s girlfriend, Patricia Eden. The actress has since starred in Josie and the Pussycats, The Sweetest Thing, Laws of Attraction, Café Society, The Architect and Elsewhere. The Maryland native appeared on a few episodes of Boston Legal before landing roles on Granite Flats, Skylanders Academy and Lost in Space. Posey has starred on Broadway in Taller Than a Dwarf and The Realistic Joneses. In 2018, she wrote You’re on an Airplane: A Self-Mythologizing Memoir. A year later, the actress starred in the scripted podcast “Hunted” from Endeavor Audio and Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment.