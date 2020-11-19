Steve Zahn

After playing Shop Around the Corner assistant George Pappas, Zahn starred in Saving Silverman, Riding in Cars With Boys, Daddy Day Care, Dallas Buyers Club, Where’d You Go Bernadette and the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise. The Minnesota native played Davis McAlary on Treme, Clark Edwards on Mind Games, Jude Ellis on The Crossing and voiced Dude on The Healing Powers of Dude. Zahn married Robyn Peterman in 1994. The couple share two children. They also started a community theater in Kentucky, which Zahn occasionally stars in.