Tom Hanks

Hanks followed up his role as Fox Books founder Joe Fox by starring in Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile, Cast Away and Catch Me If You Can. He has also acted in the Toy Story franchise as Woody and played the leading man in The Da Vinci Code, Charlie Wilson’s War, Captain Phillips, Saving Mr. Banks and Sully. The Oscar winner is also a writer, director and producer. Some of his biggest production credits include Band of Brothers, My Big Fat Greek Wedding (which he did with wife Rita Wilson), Big Love, The Nineties and A Man Called Ove. The California native has been married to Wilson since 1988 and they share two sons, Chet and Truman. Hanks is also father to son Colin and daughter Elizabeth from his first marriage. In 2017, Hanks published a collection of short stories inspired by his typewriter pieces called Uncommon Type.