He Reunited With the Woman He Credits With Saving His Life

When Zac told Tayshia about his path to sobriety, he mentioned a bank teller who notified his father that he had stolen his checks and praised her for stepping in. He reunited with her on December 14.

“It was one of the most powerful experiences I have ever had. She still works at the same bank! I met my hero, I met the woman who saved my life. I got to talk to Rhonda about her children, her faith and her passion for making beautiful prom dresses (you better show her some love @house_of_divine_style .) She remembered the day vividly and we hugged like we had known each other forever,” he wrote via Instagram. “In a world that is filled seemingly with so much apathy, Rhonda Jackson taught me a valuable life lesson. Always treat people with love, always believe and always do the right thing. You never know whose life you might be saving. Thank you, Rhonda for saving my life. There are no coincidences.”