What Went Wrong Between Zach and Rachel?

While Zach and Rachel made an instant connection during season 19 of The Bachelorette, the pair hit a snag following the hometown dates when Zach revealed the pilot hadn’t been showing her “true self.” The California native also revealed that Rachel had harped on their six-month ago difference.

After expressing his feelings, the tech executive was let down by how “cold” Rachel reacted to his concerns.