Who Is Zach’s Most Famous Family Member?

Fans were surprised to learn during an August episode of The Bachelorette season 19 that Zach was related to Patrick Warburton. The comedian — who is best known for voicing Joe Swanson on Family Guy and portraying Puddy on Seinfeld — is the brother of Zach’s mom, Megan.

In addition to his mom and uncle Patrick, Zach grew up with his dad, Chapman, aunts Mary and Lana, and two sisters, Payton and Sammy.