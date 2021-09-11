Everything We Know About the ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Revival Movie

Will There Be a Time Jump?

The season 2 finale ended with a shocking cliffhanger when Max seemingly got the same powers as Zoey when he heard her sing a heart song to him.

At the time, Winsberg teased the “possibilities for what can happen next” now that the main couple are both in the same predicament.

“By giving Max his own insight into Zoey’s world, maybe the way that he views musical numbers and maybe his takeaway from those musical numbers could be different than hers, or maybe by him getting the powers he can then help Zoey with her emotional procedural stories in different ways,” the creator noted to EW in May 2021.

He added: “There are lots of avenues that we can take by giving him the powers as well. There could be a fun role reversal for her too because she’s always been the one who’s had to figure it out so it’s kind of nice to have her be the one who maybe has a deeper insight now.”

The revival movie will be picking up where season 2 left off, so fans will get all the answers to their questions in real time.