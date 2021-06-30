What’s Her Story?

Without spoiling too much, the original tweet thread involved stripping, prostitution, violence, drugs and murder. “I was a sex worker,” King told Vanity Fair in 2021. “I won’t lie that I haven’t had my share of exchanges.”

During the infamous Florida trip, however, she worked only as a guard for Swiatowski and has maintained that she had never experienced anything like what she saw during that time. “Have I been in the realm of sex work, in the realm of sexuality, and women using their body to make money? Absolutely,” she told VF. “That was very common to me. That was nothing new. But had I been in a situation where sex trafficking was taking place? No, not to my knowledge.”