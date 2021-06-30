Who Is Zola?

King, the woman behind the tweets, moved to Atlanta in May 2020 and is a mother of two. Though she did not write the screenplay that bears her name, she did work with Bravo as it was developed. King told New York that the pair went tweet by tweet through the original thread so she could fill in details. She also provided photos from the trip. “Of course, I had them,” King said of the pictures. “I’m a blogger.”

Taylour Paige, who plays the titular Zola, worked in a strip club for four weeks to learn King’s craft. “I didn’t want to look like an actor trying to dance, I didn’t want to look like a dancer trying to strip,” she told The Wrap. “I wanted to look like this person in the given circumstances who works at a restaurant and also dances.”