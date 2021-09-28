Ben Stiller

Stiller portrayed model Derek Zoolander in the comedy, which he also wrote and directed. He then starred in The Royal Tenenbaums, Along Came Polly, Starsky & Hutch, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and reprised his role as Greg Focker in Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers. The New York native portrayed Larry Daley in the Night of the Museum franchise and voicing Alex in the Madagascar films, before appearing in Tower Heist, The Watch and Zoolander 2. The Saturday Night Live alum also appeared on Arrested Development and has both producer and director experience. His writing credits include work on The Ben Stiller Show and Tropic Thunder.

Stiller married Christine Taylor in 2000. After 17 years of marriage, they announced their separation in May 2017. The estranged couple share daughter Ella and son Quinlin.