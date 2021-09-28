Christine Taylor

Taylor portrayed journalist Matilda Jeffries, who despite all odds falls for Derek. The actress then appeared in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Room 6, License to Wed, The First Time, Zoolander 2, Little Boxes and Friendsgiving. The Pennsylvania native had recurring roles on Burning Love, Arrested Development and Search Party. Taylor wrote and produced 2020’s Celebrity Escape Room.

The star married Stiller in 2000 and separated in 2017. They share two children: daughter Ella, born in 2002, and son Quinlin, born in 2005.