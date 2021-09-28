Jon Voight

Voight played Derek’s judgmental father, Larry Zoolander. The Oscar winner the appeared in Holes, Glory Road, Transformers, Four Christmases, Dracula: The Dark Prince, American Wrestler: The Wizard, JL Ranch, Roe v. Wade and the National Treasure films. He starred on 24, Lone Star and Ray Donovan. Voight is also a writer, director and producer.

The New York native was married twice: to Lauri Peters from 1962 to 1967 and to Marcheline Bertrand from 1971 to 1980. The Emmy-nominated actor shares daughter Angelina Jolie and son James Haven with Bertrand.