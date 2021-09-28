Milla Jovovich

The actress portrayed Mugatu’s henchwoman, Katinka, who becomes the main antagonist in Zoolander 2. Jovovich then starred in No Good Deed, Stone, Survivor, Shock and Awe, Paradise Hills, Hellboy, The Rookies, Monster Hunter and the Resident Evil franchise. The Ukraine-born star served as an executive producer on 2011’s Faces in the Crowd before making her directorial debut in SOHN – Signal five years later. Jovovich released two studio albums and four singles from 1994 to 2012.

The model shares three daughters, Ever, Dashiel, and Osian, with husband Paul W.S. Anderson. The couple, who wed in 2009, welcomed their youngest child in 2020.