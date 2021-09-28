Owen Wilson

Wilson played Derek’s model rival-tuned-friend Hansel in both Zoolander and Zoolander 2. He then starred in The Royal Tenenbaums — which he wrote and produced — Behind Enemy Lines, Starsky & Hutch, Around the World in 80 Days, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, Wedding Crashers, Marley & Me, Midnight in Paris, The Internship, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Lost in London. The Texas native portrayed Kevin Rawley in the Meet the Parents films, Jedidiah in the Night at the Museum franchise and voiced Lightning McQueen in the Cars movies. Wilson also starred on Loki as Mobius.

The producer is the father of two sons, Robert and Finn, and one daughter, Lyla. He welcomed Robert with Jade Duell in 2011, Finn with Caroline Lindqvist in 2014 and Lyla with Varunie Vongsvirates in 2018.