Vince Vaughn

Vaughn had a small role as Derek’s miner brother Luke Zoolander. He then starred in Old School, Starsky & Hutch, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Wedding Crashers, The Break-Up, Fred Claus, Four Christmases, The Dilemma, The Internship, Delivery Man, Hacksaw Ridge, Freaky and Queenpins. The Minnesota native also appeared on True Detective, F Is for Family and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Vaughn’s writer and producer credits include Couples Retreat, The Internship, Sullivan & Son and F Is for Family.

The comedy actor married Kyla Weber in 2010. The couple share two children: Lochlyn and Vernon.