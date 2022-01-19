5 Best CBD Gummies On The Market In 2022: Buy Hemp Products Online

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

The psychoactive effects of CBD are often discussed, but it is essential to learn about the advantages that cannabidiol provides. If you are looking to give your body a positive boost, then CBD can help you. In today’s era, when the cannabis market has taken a rapid turn, CBD is one of the products that has been gaining steady popularity.

And gummies are one of the best ways to engage with CBD. The CBD market is full of brands selling CBD products, however, not all of them are legit or authentic. These unauthentic CBD gummies can bring several side effects with them. So, searching for a genuine product is a priority.

But, we have taken care of everything for you. In this article, we have made a list of multiple companies and have chosen the best CBD gummies that are reliable and can deliver what they promise.

Top 5 Best CBD Brands for CBD Gummies in 2022:

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies on the Market BudPop: Most Potent Brand for CBD Gummy Hollyweed CBD: Most Popular CBD Gummies Cheef Botanicals: Best Vegan-Friendly CBD Edibles FAB CBD: Best Variety of Flavors CBD-Infused Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies on the Market

Overview

Known to offer the best CBD gummies on the market, Exhale Wellness was founded in Los Angeles. A handful of researchers and cultivators who wanted to promote the positive effects of cannabis started the company. The main aim was to reduce the side effects and use CBD for human health benefits.

The founders of Exhale Wellness primarily aimed to build their products from natural resources only. The company has many product lines, and CBD gummies is one of their best productions. Moreover, all of the Exhale CBD gummies are GMO-free.

Exhale Wellness makes sure that no product is inorganic, and they test everything they produce in third-party labs. So, there is no chance of a subpar product.

The internet is full of customer reviews on different Exhale Wellness products, and 90% of comments are from satisfied customers.

The CBD gummies come in different potencies of 25mg or 50mg per piece. The price per gummy varies according to the proportion of CBD present.

Highlights

Ingredients: All of the ingredients used in Exhale Wellness’ products are natural and organic. Additionally, the CBD gummies are vegan-friendly and gluten-free. Also, for the people who avoid dairy products, Exhale’s gummies should be the first choice, as they are dairy-free as well.

Certificate of Analysis: To maintain a trustworthy relationship with its customers, Exhale Wellness has a Certificate of Analysis for each product on its online platform. Any user can slide under the “Lab Tests” section on the website and see the authenticity of the product they want to purchase.

Delivery Services: The delivery service of the company is swift. To illustrate, the company handles each customer’s order in less than 24 hours. Additionally, Exhale Wellness provides a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there is a 20% discount on the first purchase.

Manufacturing of the Products: The company uses the preferred CO2 extraction process to produce the products, and the manufacturers check and recheck every product multiple times to maintain optimum quality.

Pros

Free shipping within the U.S.

30-day money-back guarantee

Third-party lab tested products

Excellent reputation in the market

Vegan-friendly

Cons

Only available online

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness for the Best Offers

#2. BudPop: Most Potent Brand for CBD Gummy

Overview

BudPop emerged as a brand offering delta-8 products, and now, they have a line of potent CBD products as well. The company owners have at least 30 years of experience in hemp and cannabinoids, and consequently, the brand came out as a huge success.

BudPop makes sure every product is composed of entirely organic and GMO-free ingredients, as the company does not compromise on the health of its customers. The lab test reports for each product are also present on the website. So, no customer is left with any doubt about the quality, efficacy, and safety of BudPop’s products.

Moreover, BudPop’s organic CBD gummies have different categories. For example, their CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies help people suffering from insomnia or sleeplessness. Other than this, their CBD + CBG & Turmeric Gummies are outstanding for pain and recovery, and their CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies work to relieve anxiety and calm users down.

Overall, the customers seem to be very satisfied with the results of the CBD gummies. You can search for the reviews of the BudPop CBD gummies and see what people have to say about the brand. BudPop provides the most effective gummies, and the customer and delivery service is also very efficient.

Highlights

Quick and Free Shipping: The company delivers within two days of ordering, and the shipping is free of charge.

Dosing Directions: The company provides detailed directions about every product on its website. Also, each packaging of gummies has dosing directions to eliminate any chance of incorrect usage.

Third-Party Lab Tested: All of the products offered by BudPop are third-party lab tested, meaning they have been examined and certified as safe to consume.

Pros

Three types to tackle different issues

Vegan-friendly

Multiple discount offers

Highly potent

Multiple flavors

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping within the U.S.

Cons

Not available offline

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of BudPop for the Best Offers

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Most Popular CBD Gummies

Overview

When discussing CBD gummies, we cannot miss out on Hollyweed. The company has ten years of experience in the industry and is highly reviewed and recommended for different CBD products like oil, carts, and more. You can find a number of people on the internet talking about their experience with Hollyweed.

Hollyweed is famous for having organic and GMO-free CBD gummies, and all of the cannabinoids used for the CBD products are extracted from farms in Colorado. The best part is that all products are entirely suitable for vegans, as there is no gelatin used in the gummies.

For long-lasting and quick effects, Hollyweed uses the CO2 extraction method. The extraction process makes the cannabinoids more suitable and non-harmful to use. Additionally, the company claims that it does not use any artificial flavors. All of the colors, flavors, and tastes in every gummy type are natural.

Furthermore, Hollyweed’s gummies are effective and healthy, and consumers have shared how they liked the brand’s products, which positively affected them. The design of Hollyweed’s CBD gummies is cubical, and the tiny and flexible gummies are lightweight and can be stored easily in any container.

Hollyweed’s CBD gummies provide instant relaxation and satisfaction. Most people confuse it with the presence of THC, but the company claims to use less than 0.3% of THC in its CBD gummies and other CBD products. Hence, these gummies do not get you high; instead, they calm down your reflexes and provide you with tranquility.

Hollyweed designs their CBD gummies with different potencies. According to your needs, you can choose between a potency of 10mg, 25mg, or 50mg of CBD per gummy. Each jar will contain the same size and amount of CBD gummies, i.e., 30.

Highlights

Ingredients: As mentioned above, the company does not use artificial flavors to make their CBD gummies delicious. Everything used in Hollyweed’s CBD gummies is natural. Other than this, the company cares about all types of consumers. Hence, gelatin is not used to make the gummies vegan-friendly.

Third-Party Lab Tested: To meet the best health benefits, all products designed by Hollyweed are third-party lab tested. Every batch of gummies and other CBD products is sent for quality assurance to different, independent labs. Also, the proportion and ratios of every ingredient are monitored. As a result, the CBD gummies by Hollyweed are safe to consume.

Money-Back Guarantee: The company provides a money-back guarantee. If a consumer does not see results within 30 days, they can return the product to the company for a complete refund.

Customer Service: Hollyweed provides outstanding customer support, and the team is ready 24/7 to entertain the queries of consumers. The customer service tab is available on the company’s official website.

Pros

Excellent customer service

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Natural ingredients

Free shipping within the U.S.

Cons

Only available on Hollyweed’s official website

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD for the Best Offers

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Best Vegan-Friendly CBD Edibles

Overview

The central notion behind Cheef Botanicals was to use the safe side of cannabinoids and give the world the healthy extract of CBD.

The owners of the company make sure no product compromises on the health of people. So, all of the products and ingredients used are 100% natural.

The THC level in Cheef Botanicals’ organic CBD gummies is a maximum of 0.3%, making them legal. Other than this, the company focuses on full-spectrum CBD gummies, and Cheef Botanicals confirms the proportion of each ingredient under careful supervision.

The flavors of the gummies are divided into two categories. One category contains fruit-shaped gummies, and the other is cube shaped. The sizes and tastes vary among all types and categories, and the best part is that all of them are vegan-friendly and gluten-free.

Along with the taste, the sizes vary as well. The packaging is entirely secure, as all types of gummies come in tightly sealed plastic bottles.

Highlights

Discount Offers: Cheef Botanicals offers a 25% discount to each customer on their first purchase. Other than this, the company provides multiple subscription plans as well. For instance, you can subscribe to the monthly packages and get your gummies delivered every month to your doorstep at a discounted rate.

Money-Back Guarantee: Like other CBD brands in the market, Cheef Botanicals provides a 30-day money-back guarantee, which ensures you can return the product and get your money back if you are not satisfied.

Low THC Concentration: THC is the compound responsible for making consumers high. THC in CBD gummies is kept as low as 0.3%. So, you will not get high during consumption.

Flavoring Methods: Cheef Botanicals does not use any artificial tastes to flavor their gummies. To enhance the sweet taste of the gummies, sugar cane juice and its extract is used. So, all of the ingredients are 100% natural.

Pros

Low THC percentage

No artificial flavors used

Full-spectrum CBD

Vegan-friendly

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Expensive

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals for the Best Offers

#5. FAB CBD: Best Variety of Flavors CBD-Infused Gummies

Overview

FAB CBD might be known for many reasons, but it is famous for its outstanding flavors and effects. Consumers use FAB CBD gummies to relieve sudden anxiety, boost confidence, and get instant relaxation. So if you are going for a presentation or have to host an important meeting, FAB CBD will help you. All you need to do is take one of these chewable gummies, and the company guarantees spontaneous relief. All in all, FAB CBD has been in the industry for 25 years.

This experience in the fitness and health industry makes FAB CBD’s gummies worth trying. FAB CBD aims to cater to every type of customer; therefore, the company does not use gelatin or GMOs in its gummies.

Moreover, all of the CBD edibles manufactured by FAB CBD are third-party lab tested, and professionals in laboratories recheck each product in every batch. The company strictly monitors the amount of hemp and THC.

FAB CBD does not use a large amount of THC in its gummies because they are not supposed to make consumers high. CBD, ashwagandha, melatonin, and L-Theanine are included in FAB CBD’s Nighttime gummies, and for sudden anxiety and loss of confidence, the Anytime gummies are also available.

The origin of the hemp used in FAB CBD’s gummies is Colorado, making them high quality. Also, the gummies are available in only one potency — 25 mg per Anytime gummy and 12.5mg per Nighttime gummy. The Anytime bottle contains 30 gummies, which is sufficient for one month, and the Nighttime bottle has 60 gummies.

Highlights

Money-Back Guarantee: The company has a 30-day money-back guarantee, promising results within a month. However, if you do not find the gummies suitable for you, you can request a refund.

Safe and Healthy Products: All of the ingredients used in the gummies are freshly bought from Colorado farms. Moreover, the company mentions all ingredients clearly on the bottle and packaging. The THC amount is controlled, and hemp is also used to a healthy limit.

Assurance of Quality: To grow customers’ trust, all of the products designed by the company are third-party lab tested. It means that every FAB CBD gummy is tested by professionals to check the proportionality of the ingredients.

Extra Effects: Unlike other CBD gummies, the FAB CBD gummies do not just help you with anxiety, but they can also help with sleep.

Educational Blog: The website of FAB CBD has an educational blog, which is a unique feature absent in most other brand’s websites. The extra attribute helps you learn new facts and educates you about important things regarding CBD.

Community Help: The company is well aware of its social responsibilities. Hence, FAB CBD gives out a share of its profits to help the underprivileged in society. This act is a drastic step to initiate a change in the community.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Educational blog

Excellent customer service

User-friendly website

Portion of profits donated to charity

Free shipping on orders totaling $99 or more

Cons

No subscription services available

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of FAB CBD for the Best Offers

How We Made This List of Top CBD-Infused Gummies

The CBD gummy market is comprehensive, and it is challenging to choose which brand is better than the other. To solve this problem, we picked out a number of products and set criteria to test each brand individually.

Any brand or product that could not satisfy the criteria was excluded from the list of the best CBD gummies on the market. Here is the list of the things we looked for in each brand.

What We Looked For

We made sure every CBD product fulfilled the following standards:

CBD Source: It is essential to check for the quality of the hemp plant and the CBD type used. The products that cannot define a proper history or details about the cannabinoid source can never be trusted. Moreover, the gummies that contain full-spectrum CBD are always preferred.

Third-Party Testing: We made sure the product is approved to be healthy and free of any side effects. We keenly analyzed the COA (Certificate of Analysis) to check for the use of harmful products such as fertilizers, pest-killers, or metals. If the CBD amount mentioned on the packaging does not match the amount displayed on the COA, we discarded the product from our list. In addition to this, we made sure all of the CBD-infused gummies are third-party lab tested, as this helps in judging a product and marking it as reliable or a scam.

Ingredients: We only kept the gummies with the finest ingredients on the list. Checking the components is a vital step to choosing the best CBD gummies in the market, and we cross-checked the preservatives and their amount. Gummies with non-GMO ingredients are always our priority. Other than this, we looked for organic products with no artificial extracts.

Factors to Consider While Purchasing CBD Gummies Online

The marketplace is full of CBD brands trying to sell themselves at any cost. Some of these companies do not care about the health and safety of consumers. Other companies might be providing cheap products, but the quality will not meet the standards. But, it does not mean the market lacks legit companies.

There are many good companies selling the best CBD gummies. Still, the presence of excessive companies makes it difficult to choose just one. While we have provided you with a list of the best CBD gummies on the market, we have also defined a list of things you should look for while going for a brand. This list will help you choose the most suitable CBD gummy brand for you.

Quality of Ingredients

You should never compromise on health benefits. So, always go for the gummies with the best ingredients. You should read all of the ingredients on the labels and websites thoroughly.

Also, make sure you are not allergic to any ingredient used in the gummy. Many companies use fruits to add flavor to their products, so recheck if you are allergic to any fruit.

Other than this, you can search for the ingredients of a particular company on the internet to understand the proportion of the ingredients used inside each gummy. Overall, search for a company that is famous for using natural ingredients.

You should also always look for the ratio of THC used. You will not want to get high right before your presentation or sleep, and it is essential to see if the gummies tend to make you high or not.

Third-Party Lab Testing

It is vital to check if the company is involved in third-party lab testing, as this ensures the product you are using is safe in every way. Also, third-party lab testing checks things like delta-9 THC content or other illegal or harmful ingredients. You will not want to use an unlawful product unknowingly, so it is essential to take safety measures.

Cultivation of Hemp

Before choosing any product, ensure the hemp is obtained from the U.S., as it is better than the hemp grown anywhere else. Other than this, check for the amount of hemp used in the CBD gummies.

Guidelines

Everyone has different needs, which means each body has different specifications when consuming any product. Therefore, before going for any product, make sure the company provides detailed guidelines on how to use the CBD gummies, the dosage chart, etc.

Before purchasing CBD gummies, check if the packaging comes with detailed instructions on how and when to use the gummies. Not all humans are capable of bearing the effects of the gummies.

Also, not every potency is suitable for everyone. So, it is important to read instructions before making a purchase. For more safety, you can consult a doctor.

Potency

Similar to the above point, not everyone can consume gummies of all potencies. Make sure you thoroughly read the instructions or consult a doctor before choosing any strength. High-potency gummies might be harmful if you are already on some medication. So, decide what is healthy and safe for your body.

Dosage

A suitable gummy dosage is always present on the bottle or the packaging. So, take notes and act accordingly. Although, if you are starting with CBD gummies, you should go for small dosages.

You should consume CBD gummies with low concentrations in the initial stages. Then, you can increase the dosage and potency once your body adapts to the CBD gummies.

Flavors

CBD gummies come in some of the most delicious flavors and tastes. You have multiple companies to choose from, so go for those that make your favorite flavors.

FAQs: CBD Gummies

Q1. How Soon Do CBD Gummies Start Working?

There is no hard and fast rule to answer this question. However, the CBD gummies typically start showing results in 30 minutes.

But generally, the time taken by CBD gummies depends on various factors. Mainly, the more CBD you consume, the faster you will see results. Still, it does not mean you should consume a higher CBD dosage than required.

We recommend using the 20mg CBD gummies as a starter. Also, it would help if you went for chewing half of a gummy. The results might take time, but they will not cause any harmful effects.

If you start with a high dosage of CBD gummies for faster results, your body might not accept it, and it can cause various complications. So, it is better to go for the suggested amount of gummies you are consuming, and it is better to obtain long-term results than faster ones.

Q2. How to Consume CBD Gummies?

Using CBD gummies is as easy as chewing your favorite candy. However, there are some guidelines you should follow, such as starting with the lowest potency CBD gummies.

If you are using CBD gummies for the first time, your body might require some time to adapt to the new consumption, which is why you should take things slow. We recommend you take 25mg CBD gummies. Also, do not consume more than two gummies daily.

Q3. Are CBD Gummies More Effective at Night?

Different companies recommend different ways of consuming gummies. Most CBD gummies work best at night, and you should chew these nighttime gummies before going to sleep.

There are no particular guidelines about taking gummies, and you do not need water to swallow or consume gummies. However, the best way is to consult a doctor first, especially if you have a medical condition or are on any medication.

Q4. Are There Any Side Effects of Using CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies do not have any significant side effects. If you are careful with the company you choose, you can even eliminate side effects altogether.

But, make sure you do not choose CBD gummies with an excessive THC ratio. These gummies can make you high and can have multiple side effects. Other than this, the common side effects include dry mouth, diarrhea, or tiredness.

Q5. How Do I Avoid the Side Effects?

The side effects defined above are not huge and can easily be avoided. All you need to do is to take precautionary measures. If you feel like your mouth is getting dry, increase water consumption, as the dry mouth might be due to dehydration. Moreover, if you start suffering from diarrhea, try switching to less potent gummies. The high dosage of CBD can cause stomach issues.

It is always good to consult a doctor before beginning with gummies. Follow the guidelines of both your healthcare professional and the CBD brand to avoid any type of harmful effects.

Concluding Thoughts – Where to Find the Best CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are the most delicious medicine you will ever have. The tasty jellies may help you fight anxiety, depression, insomnia, stomach problems, and many other problems.

In addition, they come with minimal side effects. It is crucial to choose the best CBD gummies in the market, as unauthentic or unnatural gummies can leave harmful effects. But, we have compiled a list of companies you should consider while selecting a company. All of the CBD brands defined above are well-known for safe and healthy gummies. However, our two favorite CBD gummy brands are Exhale Wellness and BudPop.

Besides the health factor, you should also see which brand provides you with the best value. Most CBD companies have a 100% money-back guarantee, which means you can return your product if you do not like it. Overall, always choose the brand that can provide you with a good quantity of gummies at a minimum price.