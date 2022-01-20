Best CBD Gummies for Sleep & Insomnia: 2022’s Buying Guide

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.



For one person to survive an eight-hour shift at work or the whole day, it is more than necessary to take care of the sleeping schedule. Sleep is an essential bodily function if we want to remain healthy. So if you often count sheep and have troubles before falling asleep, we have a solution for you.

We live in a world where everything is discovered, and there is basically a solution to every single problem. For example, using the best CBD gummies for sleep is one way to solve the issue of sleeplessness. But, what is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it is a natural cannabinoid used and known for promoting calmness and relaxation. CBD gummies are a perfect snack for those with a sweet tooth that will help you fall and stay asleep.

No matter what kind of job you are working, all a person needs to survive the day is energy and being awake, and you can achieve that only if you sleep well the whole night. So, we have a few recommendations for you, which we will discuss in the following sections.

Top 5 Best CBD Gummies for Sleep in 2022:

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies on the Market BudPop: Best CBD Gummies for Sleep Hollyweed CBD: Best Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies Cheef Botanicals: Premium Vegan-Friendly CBD Edibles FAB CBD: High-Quality CBD-Infused Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies on the Market

Brand Overview

As you know, sleep is an important part of good health. Getting enough hours each night helps promote immune function, keeps inflammation at bay, and restores energy levels.

If you are having trouble getting a solid eight or nine hours, consider using Exhale Wellness’ CBD-infused gummies to help you get there.

This strain-specific gummy features 25mg or 50mg of full-spectrum cannabidiol, along with sweet cherry, blueberry, pomegranate, and lemon flavors.

Containing all-natural ingredients and free of GMOs, artificial colors, and flavorings, it is a tasty treat that may also help ease anxiety, insomnia, and restlessness.

Pros

Natural ingredients

Gluten-free

Made in a GMP-certified facility

Verified by third-party lab testing

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping offered

Cons

Only available online

#2. BudPop: Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Brand Overview

This is the most powerful and one of the best CBD gummies for sleep on the market containing 10mg CBN and 25mg CBD.

CBN is the “sedative” cannabinoid that appears in smaller quantities than CBD, making it harder for consumers to find and get their hands on it. But with this product, that is over. These sleep gummies contain the CBN you need because it is mixed with CBD, forming a powerful and natural sleep aid.

The bottle contains 30 gummies, each gummy has 25mg of CBD and 10mg of CBN. The product is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, high-quality, and non-GMO. The CBD is derived from U.S. hemp and contains less than 0.3% THC, making it federally legal. BudPop’s CBD + CBN gummies can last up to 12 months if you keep them in a cool place.

The gummies have a mixed berry flavor, making them sweet and sour at the same time. They are perfect for those who have a sweet tooth. CBD + CBN sleep gummies are a delicious sweet snack before going to bed.

It is recommended to take one to two gummies every six hours or whenever you feel the need to take it. It stimulates better sleep and will not keep you awake during the night.

Moreover, this product is U.S.-based and can be shipped fast and for free in America.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

Gluten-free

Potent dose

May promote better sleep

30-day money-back guarantee

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping

Cons

Only available in the U.S.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Best Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

When it comes to CBD gummies for sleep, we are living in an exciting time.

Although cannabis has been used medicinally for thousands of years, recent innovations in delivery systems have made non-intoxicating compounds in cannabis, like cannabidiol (CBD), more accessible than ever.

As a result, consumers today have many options when it comes to getting sleepy with their CBD, and Hollyweed’s CBD gummies are among our favorite edible options.

They have a pleasant, fruity flavor that does not taste like weed at all. The only thing we really detect is a faint earthiness.

But, it is also important to remember that terpenes, or cannabis aroma molecules, can make a huge difference in an individual strain or product.

The ratio of THC to CBD and other cannabinoids will influence your experience even more than you might think. So as always, do your research and select what works best for you personally.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Full-spectrum CBD

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Vegan-friendly

Variety of fruity flavors in one pack

Cons

Only available on Hollyweed’s official website

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Best Vegan-Friendly CBD Edibles

Brand Overview

Do vegan gummies taste good? Well, yes, they do. But first, you need to try the Cheef Botanicals CBD gummies and see for yourself that you will not get disappointed. Let us tell you why that is.

If you want to bring the balance back to your life, this brand’s CBD gummies are great organic fruit snacks infused with organic CBD oil, making it easier for you to enjoy CBD.

Each gummy is individually infused with 10mg, 25mg, 50mg, or 100mg of CBD, and there is less than 0.3% THC, enough to keep you calm and not high. These vegan gummies are natural and organic, cruelty-free, and have no gelatin, animal byproducts, corn syrup, gluten, and GMOs. Cheef Botanicals created this product in four available sizes with affordable prices that are easily approachable according to every person’s individual budget.

According to their money-back guarantee, Cheef Botanicals offers you the option to try the product for 30 days, and if you are still not satisfied with the purchase, they will give a full refund. Still, you have a 15-day grace period on top of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you want to buy this product, you should know that they ship orders for free to all 50 states in the U.S.

Pros

Multiple potency options available

Vegan product

Price depends on the size

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping within the U.S.

Cons

Larger bottles are more costly

Only available in the U.S.

#5. FAB CBD: High-Quality CBD-Infused Gummies

Brand Overview

FAB CBD’s ‘Anytime’ gummies, as the name says, are good for anytime, and anywhere. These FAB CBD gummies contain 25mg of CBD and come in 30 pieces per bottle. The Anytime gummies are gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO with fruit flavor. They are ideal when you are on the go, and you can even consume them as a post-workout recovery supplement.

FAB CBD’s Anytime Gummies are made of ingredients like organic cane sugar, pectin, citric acid, ascorbic acid, all-natural flavors, and colors (concentrated organic apple, organic carrot, organic black currant), and full-spectrum CBD.

Consistency is key, just like with any other supplements, so you should consume one to two gummies a day as needed. Of course, you can talk to your doctor for the best-recommended dose you need since everyone’s dosage is different from person to person.

Moreover, if ordering any product from this brand, you can rest assured you will receive it quickly. Also, this product is meant to be used by people over 18 years old and must be used as directed on the label. This cannot be used by those who are preganant or nursing, and consult a physician if you have any medical conditions or are on prescription medications.

FAB CBD’s Anytime gummies help with improving your sleep, relieving stressful situations, becoming calmer, and getting rid of anxiety and panic attacks. However, it is not intended to diagnose, heal, or cure any disease.

Pros

Vegan-friendly product

Works great after a workout

Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD

May support better sleep

30-day money-back guarantee

Fast shipping in the U.S.

Cons

Available and ships only in the U.S.

Expensive

#6. CBDistillery: Best Flavor

CBDistillery’s Anytime Gummies offer a flavorsome way to experience the health and wellness provided by hemp-derived CBD. As America’s number one brand and leader of the #CBDMOVEMENT, you need to try this product to see the results you have been waiting for.

The product is third-party lab tested, and since each bottle contains 30 tropical fruit-flavored gummies, it is still worth the money although the price is high. With 30mg of CBD each and less than 0.01% of THC, you can be sure that you will not hallucinate or get high. If you are looking for relief and relaxation, you can consume these gummies anytime during the day. Simply chew and enjoy.

After you order this product, you have a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free. If after 60 days you are not satisfied, you can simply return it for a refund.

Pros

Provides relief and relaxation any time of the day

30mg of CBD per gummy

Low THC content

25% off first purchase upon subscribing to their site

Free shipping

Over two million satisfied customers

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available within the U.S.

Price is high even when on sale

#7. CBDfx

Brand Overview

People these days search for quality and potency every time they want to purchase a product, and CBDfx provides that. Their CBD gummies are derived from hemp plants organically grown on a farm in the U.S. The vegan CBD gummies are made from organic, non-GMO, and all-natural ingredients, and no other harmful chemicals are used.

If you want to experience the effects of CBD, CBDfx offers gummies with a “broad-spectrum,” meaning they contain incredible compounds that exist naturally in the hemp plant. This statement implies that these gummies have less than 0.01% of THC.

#8. Charlotte’s Web

Brand Overview

Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies are formulated to support calm, sleep, and recovery. These sleep gummies contain 10mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin in every serving size. The formulation of the botanical blend of lemon balm and CBD extract work to provide a good night’s sleep.

These highly delicious gummies are designed to help you find the best and happiest version of yourself. Like the rest of Charlotte’s Web’s products, the sleep gummies are also made with natural ingredients, including flavors made from real fruits and vegetables. According to the customer reviews, it is a highly recommended product by many customers who left positive remarks.

#9. Premium Jane

Brand Overview

If you are looking for affordable CBD gummies, Premium Jane is the right choice for you. Not only that, but on your first order, you will get a 20% discount. According to the customer reviews, as this website ranks very high, you can be sure that Premium Jane offers the best and most effective products. Moreover, these products are used by many athletes and trainers across the globe.

This U.S. brand prioritizes quality above anything else. All of their hemp gummies are made with the original Premium Jane formula. So, start your journey of health and wellness with Premium Jane’s CBD gummies for sleep.

#10. Joy Organics

Brand Overview

Joy Organics’ gummies are fruit-flavored chewable edibles containing hemp extract, tasting and looking similar to the gummy bears and worms that were a favorite snack when we were kids. But, these gummies contain broad-spectrum CBD with no THC.

CBD gummies are becoming more popular, and you can consume them like a morning treat, a leisurely afternoon snack, or even before bedtime for better sleep. Joy Organics’ CBD gummies have benefits for managing stress and supporting those having these issues. CBD can help you fall asleep faster and keep you away from being awake during the night.

#11. cbdMD

Brand Overview

cbdMD has a simple way to bring balance and support with their unique broad-spectrum CBD. The original CBD gummies come with three concentrations — 300mg, 750mg, and 1,500mg. To maintain your routine, consume these CBD gummies for 30 days.

cbdMD’s gummies have accurate levels of selected terpenes and cannabinoids that help ensure you are getting the same product every time. This is a sweet solution if you are having trouble with focusing, sleeping, mood changes, etc. Just take one gummy in the morning, afternoon, or evening to get a peaceful night’s rest.

#12. Palm Organix

Brand Overview

Do you need to stay calm and balanced throughout the day and be relaxed and destressed in the evenings? Palm Organix offers the solutions to your issues with their CBD gummies. You get THC-free, lab-tested, gluten-free, affordable gummies in different flavors. Each gummy has 10mg of CBD.

This traditional-style gummy bear is cannabinoid-rich and organically grown in the United States. There are 20 gummies per jar with flavors of grape, orange, and lemon, and all-natural coloring and fruit flavoring is used. So, order these gummies if you want to be a well-rested and more energetic person. In addition, Palm Organix offers free shipping, and if you subscribe to their site, you get 20% off.

#13. Green Roads

Brand Overview

Green Roads promotes their classic relax bear gummy with unique, delicious flavors. Are you addicted to sweets and fruity flavors? The CBD gummies by Green Roads have multiple choices for you. Your only task is to pick your favorite flavor from Blue Raspberry, Lemon, Cherry, Green Apple, and Orange.

Furthermore, Green Roads made sure your needs are their top priority. The rave reviews are insane about the taste, which is a combination of sweet and sour. Also, these gummies are made from U.S.-grown hemp, are gluten-free, and are formulated by a pharmacist. So, do not think twice, and get your sleep back in order with this product. You will even get 30% off of your first order if you subscribe and 15% for every subsequent order.

#14. PureKana

Brand Overview

PureKana is one of the leading CBD brands in the United States, and it is known for manufacturing the best-ranged products. They have created the most natural CBD products, formulated with U.S.-grown hemp using the cleanest ingredients and avoiding artificial constituents. Since it is not easy to find high-quality CBD gummies on the internet, PureKana can provide you with that.

Their CBD gummies are exciting, delicious, and very easy to use. PureKana gummies are the most convenient way to consume CBD at all costs. The gummies are delicious if you are a fan of blue raspberry, mango, apple cider, and mixed fruits. Each gummy contains 25mg CBD, but the potency depends on the number of gummies chosen, as there are multiple options.

#15. JustCBD

Brand Overview

CBD gummies bind to receptors in the body, which helps reduce stress and give a relaxed experience. As such, the JustCBD gummies work to promote better sleep, providing health benefits. These gummies will start working 45 minutes to 1 hour after you start chewing them.

JustCBD gummies are some of the best CBD gummies on the market, and at an affordable price, you can start your healing journey. So, choose these gummies to fix your issues for a better lifestyle, a happier mind, and a peaceful soul.

#16. Five CBD

Brand Overview

Five CBD is the brand that offers a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC and minor cannabinoids. Their gummies are delicious and powerful, so you will feel the difference. The CBD gummies for sleep have 25mg CBD, 2mg THC, and 3mg melatonin. These vegan gummies contain all-natural ingredients and have orange, blue razz, citrus, lime, mixed berry, and red raspberry flavor.

Recommended use is in the morning or at night if you take the melatonin gummy. It is best if you take it one hour before sleep, and if you need extra relief during the day, you can consume three gummies per day.

#17. CBD American Shaman

Brand Overview

These CBD gummies are made from rich hemp oil. CBD American Shaman offers a wide range of CBD gummies, and you can choose from mixed fruit-flavored gummies. The daily consumption of the CBD gummies will give you the sweet experience you were asking for.

These sweet tasty gummy bears should be taken once or twice a day, depending on your need. One gummy contains 10mg of CBD, making them perfect for beginners. Overall, the gummies may provide positive mental support, better mood, relief from mild discomfort.

#18. Tommy Chong’s CBD

Brand Overview

This brand’s founder claimed that cannabis saved his life, so he wants to save other people’s lives. He has created products that include THC and CBD, and he was determined to bring the very best products available on the market.

This brand’s products are available in every state where cannabis is legally permitted. Also, they will soon be available in several world markets. Tommy Chong partnered with innovative manufacturers who helped him develop unique and high-quality products.

#19. NuLeaf Naturals

Brand Overview

Since 2014, this brand has helped people live happier and healthier lives. Creating the world’s highest quality cannabinoid products in the purest and most potent form, NuLeaf Naturals offers premium CBD wellness products you can share with your family and friends.

The organic hemp is grown in the U.S. with pristine water, harvested at peak perfection, and used with advanced methods to obtain a complete range of cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients. The brand has received consumers’ trust with over 20,000 highly rated customer reviews. Overall, NuLeaf Naturals makes safe, consistent, and effective products.

#20. Verma Farms

Brand Overview

Verma Farms aims to focus on making great products that will help the world be a better place. The founders claim they were inspired by Hawaii when they fell in love at first sight. With the Hawaiian approach to hemp, they committed to creating the best CBD products on the market since they took it very seriously.

Using organic, pesticide-free, and non-GMO cannabis plants, they combined the finest selections for their products. They offer all-natural ingredient products that deliver unique, pleasant experiences. So, if you are looking for gummies to survive the day or to use before bed, Verma has you covered.

#21. Royal CBD

Brand Overview

This brand offers safe and effective access to maintain health and balance. Since their name says royal, these CBD products are to fit royalty. Royal CBD’s goal is to prioritize the quality of the product, providing a customer experience that is close to perfection.

With products made with 100% organic ingredients, that are extracted with care, and that are third-party lab tested, you do not want to go average — you want to go royal.

#22. Penguin CBD

Brand Overview

In addition to free shipping to all U.S. states, this brand shares excellent customer service and provides the best CBD gummies on the market. Since penguins are calm animals and just waddle on, sometimes we want the same flow of diving into life, feeling secure, finding warmth among your friends, facing all of the challenges, etc.

Since we live in uncertain times, life can throw a lot at us and cause angst. But, the power of these CBD gummies will bring balance to the human body. Being an eco-friendly brand with affordable prices and high-quality CBD products, what else do you need? The consumption of these gummies will give you a safe and satisfied state throughout the whole day.

#23. R+R Medicinals

Brand Overview

If you want to become a member of the R+R family, you can subscribe to their site and get 20% off of your first purchase. It is an excellent opportunity to try their CBD gummies that help with mood changes, provide better sleep, and take away the fog from your head. R+R has owned hemp certification since 2019 and is a leader in the hemp industry through the pursuit of certifying its product lines.

R+R offers safe and high-quality products, believing everyone should have access to things that help them feel better. Since CBD demand is huge, R+R gives you a 30-day guarantee to test their products and see if they work for you.

#24. Cornbread Hemp

Brand Overview

With 25% off of your first purchase, you will not find a better deal than by subscribing to Cornbread Hemp. They will even give you a full refund if you are not satisfied with the product. The mission for creating quality CBD products and improving people’s lives started two years ago.

They were sure that there were not many companies that make high-quality CBD products, so they began their journey with organic CBD oils made from Kentucky-grown hemp. Check their website for detailed information about cannabis, flower, and CBD oil, among other topics.

#25. Pure Relief

Brand Overview

Are you looking for relief? Well, you have found the right place. Pure Relief is a manufacturer of products made with organic CBD. This brand offers you the best CBD products to help you find peace and help you learn more about how CBD improves life.

These days, the consumption of CBD has been increasing, and the market gets fuller and fuller with new brands offering their own CBD products. But, this brand offers the best quality more than anyone else. The Pure Relief CBD products are convenient to incorporate into your daily routine. The regular use of CBD has plenty of benefits for better sleep, fixing your mood swings, giving you more energy, and being creative. If you have these issues, then all you need to do is try the products from Pure Relief.

Factors to Consider Before Buying CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are of a wide range and are offered by many different manufacturers. The CBD gummy market provides many brands that you might find confusing while deciding which one is the best. So, you need to be aware of the multiple choices, the brands, and the quality they offer when purchasing. It is essential to know and notice the difference between high-quality and low-quality products.

Quality

Since there are many CBD gummies on the market, it is crucial to be aware of the quality as the main characteristic. You can compare the various types you will find and see which brand suits you. Everything is out there in the digital world, so with a bit of research, you will make the right choice. And if necessary, you can reach out to people who have bought and used the product.

Cost

Every brand has its price range, so it is vital to consider the price due to your financial capabilities. Many manufacturers sell their products at varying prices, so you can also compare the prices and make the right purchase after you find multiple brands and their products. The price sometimes can tell whether the product is of high or low quality, but that is not always a rule.

Reliability

Reliability is probably the last thing you have to consider, but you must pay attention. Picking a product by a company with a good reputation, reviews, and ratings proves that it is safe to purchase from them. Nowadays, people tend to share their experiences with everything. They analyze every single detail and are not scared to criticize or compliment. You need to consider this factor because you cannot trust every manufacturer. This way, you can tell the difference between a reliable or unreliable manufacturer.

FAQs: CBD Gummies

Q1. What Is CBD?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the most prevalent active ingredient in cannabis or marijuana. It does not contain THC, the psychoactive component that makes you high and stoned. It is safe for use, and it is legal in several countries.

Q2. What Do CBD Gummies Do for the Body?

CBD helps relieve the symptoms of anxiety, pain, and depression. CBD products have less than 0.3% THC, meaning they are legal on a federal level. It will not cure any disease, as it only helps the body and brain function better. Also, you do not need a prescription to buy CBD gummies.

Q3. Can I Take CBD Gummies Every Day?

Of course, you can. CBD gummies will not damage you in any way. But, they may help you overcome any issues you have been having. It is recommended to be used every day to see visible and positive changes.

Q4. Who Should Not Use CBD?

Before considering using CBD in any kind of form, you should consult your doctor for better preferences. But, it is not recommended for people who have medical conditions, those who are pregnant or nursing, or those that are taking other medications.

Final Thoughts – Where to Buy the Best CBD Gummies for Sleep?

Coming to an end, we hope we have provided you with the information you need to choose the best product for you. CBD gummies for sleep have a positive outcome on your health, and there is nothing wrong with using them if they work out for you.

Everyone struggles — some more than others. But, the point is to do whatever you need to feel better. With the many choices we have offered you, feel free to select one and try the best CBD gummies for sleep, which will help you for multiple reasons. Overall, our favorite CBD gummies for sleep are from BudPop for being the most potent on the market.