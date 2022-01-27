Best CBD Oil 2022: Top CBD Brands To Buy Hemp Oils and Tinctures Online

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

We want to relax after a stressful day at work, and one of the ways with which some of us do this is with the aid of our little green friend. Some people like to eat it, and some like to smoke it. Whatever way you consume it, one thing is guaranteed — you will finally be able to relax.

CBD has always been a popular pastime activity, even if it was considered taboo. However, in recent years, CBD has become mainstream, and almost everyone uses it in some capacity, be it with creams to help with pain or edibles and oil to manage their anxiety symptoms.

This is thanks to the many studies done into the benefits of CBD that have proven them. So, as you can see, CBD is gaining in popularity with each day, and now is the right time to return to nature if you do not want to consume synthetic drugs.

What is more, from product quality testing to customer service ratings, we have done our homework when it comes to CBD products, and we have compiled all of the information you will need to locate some of the best CBD oil on the market.

All you need to do is sit back, relax, and let us take you on a journey of discovering a great way to enjoy what mother earth produces.

5 Best CBD Oil Brands Online For Sale In 2022:

Exhale Wellness : Overall Best CBD Oil On The Market, Editor’s Pick BudPop : Most Potent CBD Products For Sale Online Hollyweed CBD : Full Spectrum CBD Oil To Buy Cheef Botanicals : Best Place For CBD Tinctures & Drops FAB CBD : Buy CBD From Popular Hemp Brands

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil On The Market, Editor’s Pick

The founders of Exhale Wellness are organic food experts, and they used what they learned in fields and in labs to create the best CBD products. As a result, their CBD products are held to the same high standards as those in the food business.

Exhale Wellness collaborates with licensed organic hemp plant farms in Colorado that adhere to state regulations. Their hemp sourcing and extraction in certified labs are also highlighted in their products.

Exhale Wellness aims to promote plant-based wellness, which can benefit people from all walks of life on their health journeys. Exhale uses high-quality hemp in all of its products, and it carries a wide range of CBD-infused items.

So, there is something for everyone’s requirements and way of life, and the brand also provides subscription discounts, which can help you save money.

They have excellent customer service support that prioritizes the consumer. After their products have been lab tested, they are open and honest about their production method, ingredients, and lab reports.

Moreover, Exhale Points can be earned for every action you take on the website. Then, you can exchange your points for money and buy your preferred CBD oil. You can also earn incentives by referring your friends. Their website also makes all of their public lab reports available, and they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee as well.

Highlights

High-quality, U.S.-grown hemp

Various discounts and reward program

Range of products to choose from

Excellent customer support

Third-party lab tested

Lab results readily available

Pros

Vegan-friendly and non-GMO products

All-natural ingredients

Discreet packaging

Cost-effective products

Free shipping

No additives or other harmful chemicals

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

#2. BudPop: Most Potent CBD Products For Sale Online

BudPop is a renowned business that offers some of the top CBD products in the United States. The company is committed to expanding and sponsoring research into cannabis farming and cannabis product development. The brand was born when the founders made a significant statement that shook the hemp industry.

They have more than 30 years of organic cultivation experience, and BudPop now has an expanding assortment of CBD goods.

BudPop is constantly improving its business to generate additional cannabis products that enhance health and wellbeing, thanks to the growing popularity of CBD. BudPop’s hemp products are grown and processed in FDA-approved facilities as well.

In addition, all of BudPop’s products come with Certificates of Analysis, which detail the products’ quality, potency, and safety. With that in mind, BudPop continues to provide sufficient evidence that they will soon control the business.

Highlights

Popular with the younger generation

Offers products of the highest quality

Third-party lab tested

Wide range of products in delicious flavors

Highly potent

Featured in major publications

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

All-natural ingredients

Vegan-friendly and non-GMO

Free shipping on U.S. orders

High-quality CBD oil

Great customer care

Cons

Only available online

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Full Spectrum CBD Oil To Buy

In the CBD industry, Hollyweed is considered a pioneer. The iconic Hollywood sign was modified to say “Hollyweed” by the acclaimed artist who co-created the brand’s vision. So as we can see, this company understands what it takes to spread happiness.

This brand concentrates on the highest-quality hemp sources to create cannabinoids like CBD, which are then combined into some of the most effective products on the market. Of course, organic, non-GMO, dairy-free, and gluten-free ingredients are utilized.

All of their products are manufactured with 100% organic components that are convenient and easy to consume, and they use hemp sourced from the highest standards. The THC content in all of the brand’s products is less than 0.3%, as per federal law.

The manufacturing profile of Hollyweed CBD is relatively modern, making it a very reliable brand in the market. It takes three to seven days to deliver products to consumers in the United States. Furthermore, if you are dissatisfied with the goods for any reason, the brand provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Highlights

Affordable prices

Certificates of Analysis available

Founded by people passionate about natural living

Informative blog accessible

Plenty of positive customer reviews

Hemp is grown on their own farms

Featured in major publications like the Ministry of Hemp, LA Weekly, and many others

Vegan- and vegetarian-friendly

No additives or other harmful contaminants

Pros

High-quality products

Third-party lab tested

100% natural ingredients

Popular brand

Health-conscious brand

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available on the brand’s official website

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Best Place For CBD Tinctures & Drops

Cheef Botanicals’ founders created the company after noticing a distinct absence of plant-based, health-focused CBD products in California. The founders teamed up with Colorado hemp farmers to bring their idea to life to create the highest-quality goods possible.

Today, the company offers a diverse range of organic, plant-based vegan CBD products that are also dairy-free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Their products are also free of toxic and harmful ingredients.

To create pure, strong CBD products that nearly anybody can enjoy, the brand combines top-of-the-line ingredients and utilizes precise CO2 extraction procedures. The brand offers a full-spectrum, unflavored oil in dosages of 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 3,000mg.

Some of the flavors in oils can be overwhelming, especially if you are new to CBD. So, if you are new and want to try it out, Cheef’s 300mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil is a wonderful place to start. In order to promote a pure consumption experience, this oil exclusively contains CBD and hemp seed oil.

These oils celebrate full-plant components, including minor cannabinoids and terpenes, by employing full-spectrum CBD extract. This contributes to a richer, more beneficial experience. Customers can also sign up for a subscription and save 25% on their orders.

Highlights

Colorado-grown hemp

High-quality products

A number of potencies available

Available throughout the U.S.

Discounts offered

Easy-to-navigate website

Third-party lab tested

Wide range of products

Pros

No artificial flavoring used

All-natural ingredients

30-day money-back guarantee

Affordable products

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Free shipping

Cons

There are some requirements if you want a refund

No assistance programs offered

#5. FAB CBD: Buy CBD From Popular Hemp Brands

FAB CBD has been producing top-of-the-line, potent, and effective CBD products since 2017. FAB CBD’s top-shelf full-spectrum CBD oils, candies, topical cream, body lotion, and CBD dog treats are formulated by a team with years of experience in the health and wellness industries.

FAB CBD’s oil is offered using flavor profiles that include mint, citrus, berry, and vanilla. It is also available in a natural flavor if you like the earthy hemp taste. Some of their oil tinctures include CBG, which may have therapeutic benefits. However, research on this is still in its early stages.

FAB CBD’s oils are made from organically cultivated Colorado hemp, are pesticide-free, and are subjected to third-party laboratory testing to ensure quality and transparency.

The company’s entire line of items is made from organic hemp cultivated in Colorado. The hemp extracts are then obtained using the clean CO2 extraction method, which is widely used in the industry. As a result, clean, strong, and effective extracts rich in beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients are produced.

With FAB CBD, customers may choose between low-potency oils with 300mg of CBD to high-potency oils with 2,400mg of CBD. If you do not like your product or there are some issues with it, the company has a 30-day money-back guarantee and offers free shipping on orders totaling $99 or more.

Highlights

Great line of products offered

Multiple potencies available

Featured in major publications’ list of the best CBD brands

One of the best brands when it comes to CBD oil

Third-party lab tested

Pros

High-quality CBD products

All-natural ingredients

Safe and fast shipping

Non-GMO

Vegan-friendly

Free shipping on orders of $99 or more

U.S.-grown hemp

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No subscriptions available

Only available online

No international shipping

How We Made This List of the Best CBD Oil

When we set out to find the very best CBD oil brands, we knew we would have to conduct thorough research into every brand on the market. However, the CBD market is oversaturated, with companies falsely claiming to sell the next best thing. So, we knew we would have to make a list and start a process of elimination, after which we were left with the brands that proved themselves to be trustworthy and worth your money. So, here is a list of the factors we took into consideration:

Hemp Source

The defining component that defines the quality of your CBD oil is hemp sourcing. It did not belong on our list if a company does not cultivate hemp plants according to the industry’s best practices.

Quality Assurance

Quality control, whether internal or external, is critical. We made a point of looking for brands that had quality testing done by an outside lab. We want you to enjoy your feeling of euphoria and not dwell on its quality assurance and legal issues. Our readers should be able to enjoy the hemp-derived products and know that all of the benefits and claims made by the company are genuine.

Types of CBD

CBD is a form of cannabis, but it is also important to know what kind of CBD you are using. When it comes to CBD for pain, for example, full-spectrum CBD is the way to go. However, CBD isolate can help if you are dealing with anxiety.

Product Line

It would be ideal to purchase from a company that offers a broader range of things. You can pick and select many options based on your requirements if there are many options. You can sometimes even choose between products with higher or lower efficacy.

Price

Pricing should be reasonable and in line with the value. So, we made sure to select products that were the most cost-effective. A higher price tag does not automatically imply superior quality. We looked at its contents, potency, and other characteristics to determine its worth.

Customer Support

Customer service is also very crucial. An exceptional team will assist you in gathering further product information so you can make an informed decision.

What You Need to Know When Buying the CBD Oil

When looking into products like CBD oil, it is very important to be careful and do your research. You do not want to end up with a product that could leave you with potential side effects that often are harmful to your health. You need to make sure to buy from a brand that has a good reputation and is known for being reliable.

Keep in mind that some CBD oils are organically certified, while others have purity and potency checked. Some companies utilize synthetic chemicals to mask the hemp aftertaste, while others use organic flavors.

Well-known brands will not let anything harm their reputation. They make sure to test their products and only send out ones that are of high quality. There are also other factors that you need to take into consideration, so we compiled a list of some of them below.

Brand Reputation

Many well-known CBD companies employ doctors, pharmacists, and other medical professionals, while other businesses are merely marketing firms hoping to cash in on the CBD craze.

You must think about the company’s reputation and see if any medical professionals were on the panel. Other characteristics were considered as well, including social outreach, charitable donations, a medical advisory board, and the company’s general product transparency.

Check Their Certifications

Many brands claim the hemp they source their CBD from is grown in an organic environment. That is not the same as being certified organic, which is why the USDA and other vital authorities only certify a small percentage of CBD oil products as organic.

While organic certification for hemp growers and CBD companies is tough, you should still favor companies that have it. This means pesticides, herbicides, and poisons would be less likely to be found in the end product.

Tolerance

Do not rush into utilizing CBD oil if it is your first time. Everyone has a different level of tolerance, and it is even possible that you were born with a high tolerance. Even so, you never know unless you give it a shot.

Start with a tiny amount to be on the safe side, and increase your consumption a little if you find it tolerable. With practice, you will be able to determine your perfect dosage. Keep in mind that everyone begins somewhere, and when you take the right dose, you will have a much better time.

Third-Party Lab Testing

In the CBD and supplement industry, lab testing is critical. All of the most respectable CBD firms will make their lab tests public, making it simple to distinguish between excellent and substandard CBD products.

Finding items that a credible third-party lab has examined is critical. The worst and least reputable products use in-house labs, and their Certificates of Analysis, or COAs, are frequently not disclosed.

Flavor

One of the most common CBD concerns is that it has a foul aftertaste. To avoid this unpleasant taste, many items are flavored. Of course, you will want your oil to taste good and leave no unpleasant aftertaste. Otherwise, you will be wasting your money. If a product is flavored, you should choose organic and natural flavors over unnatural ingredients or synthetic flavors whenever possible.

Benefits of Using CBD Oil

More CBD benefits are being uncovered as more research is published, and CBD has a rising number of consumers who are supported by peer-reviewed science.

A review made by Harvard Health has found that using CBD can help treat some of the most devastating childhood epileptic syndromes, such as Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Anti-seizure medications do not always work for these symptoms, which is why they are so tough to treat.

CBD is also viable for anxiety. CBD has a calming effect on the person using it, which helps them relax and ease their anxiety symptoms along with increasing testosterone levels .

According to research, CBD can also help with pain, inflammation, and arthritis. Several distinct cannabinoids, according to a 2018 study published in Molecules, may be beneficial for a variety of health ailments, including pain, inflammation, and sleep difficulties.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD

Q1. What exactly is CBD oil?

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a natural chemical obtained from the cannabis or hemp plant.

When we talk about cannabis, we are referring to either hemp or marijuana. Because of the low THC percentage, hemp-derived CBD is the most popular. CBD oil is made by combining CBD derived from hemp or marijuana with a carrier oil such as MCT.

Q2. What types of CBD oil are there?

Cannabinoid types in CBD oil include isolate, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum hemp extract, and the components of CBD oil products are used to categorize them. It is why full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate are available.

CBD isolate refers to a product that exclusively includes CBD and no other cannabinoids. On the other hand, full-spectrum will contain all of the cannabinoids present naturally in the cannabis plant. This suggests it contains THC, albeit in extremely little concentrations. Multiple cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant will be present in broad-spectrum CBD, but THC will be absent.

Q3. Are there any side effects of CBD oil?

CBD oil is highly safe for most people, even when used at high doses for lengthy periods. However, this does not rule out the possibility of adverse effects. There have been reports of adverse effects while taking CBD, but they are not widespread. Dry mouth, nausea, indigestion, and headache are the most prevalent adverse effects.

These side effects are usually small and transient, but they might nevertheless have a negative impact on you for a few days. According to most clinical studies, CBD does not appear to have any detrimental effects on your health.

The use of CBD and the other terpenes and cannabinoids in the cannabis plant is gaining popularity in science. We are learning more about how CBD works, how it affects the body, and its safety.

Q4. What dose should I take?

CBD oil is commonly sold in glass bottles containing 300mg to 6,000mg of CBD per bottle. This gives you a serving of somewhere between 5mg and 200mg per serving.

However, there is no universally accepted dose. Thus, it varies according to your body weight, intended use, body chemistry, and metabolism. In general, there is no such thing as a correct or incorrect CBD dosage.

Some can get the full effects with a dose as low as 5mg, while others may require a total dose of 150mg to experience the same effects. Most doctors and experts advise that you begin with a low dose and gradually increase your dose and frequency. Start with a low dose of 5-10mg once a day and gradually increase your dose and frequency of use after assessing the effects and your own tolerance.

Q5. Is it legal to use organically grown hemp?

CBD is now legal in every U.S. state. Companies selling CBD can now ship to all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Guam, and other U.S. territories. However, the international legality of CBD differs, so if you live outside of the U.S., you will need to verify your local regulations.

Furthermore, CBD is treated like any other liquid by U.S. airport security. Taking it through airport checkpoints should be fine as long as it stays under the 3.4 oz. limit for carry-on bags. Bags that have been checked should be fine. If you are traveling internationally, you will want to check local laws to see if you can take your CBD with you.

Conclusion

This list is our answer to the question of where to get the best CBD oil. The brands on our list have proven themselves and are trusted by countless people to help them relax or provide them with health benefits.

So if you are thinking of trying out CBD oil for yourself, we strongly recommend our list of companies as a go-to for high-quality CBD products that are sure to give you the desired effects.

Just make sure to do your research before purchasing, and if you are using it for health benefits, make sure to consult your doctor.