Peter Weber is undoubtedly feeling very full today. The Bachelor star successfully completed the “McDonald’s Challenge,” which involved him eating several cheeseburgers, 20 chicken nuggets, french fries and more in less than 90 minutes.

Weber, 28, was challenged with eating the array of fast food by Jason Tartick on Monday, April 6, after he appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off The Vine podcast earlier that day.

“In 90 minutes I have to eat three double quarter-pounders with cheese, one quarter-pounder, two 10-piece chicken nuggets, two sets of fries, two Cokes and two Sprites,” Weber explained to his social media followers before he began eating.

The fast feast went down as Weber’s close pal, Kelley Flanagan, was by his side and provided words of encouragement, despite Weber confirming just hours earlier that the duo is not dating. Dustin Kendrick was also in the room, while Tartick, 30, and Bristowe, 34, watched via FaceTime.

“The bet between Jason and I is, if I complete it, he’s going to donate $500 to the American Red Cross,” Weber explained. “If I can’t, I’m going to donate $500. That is our bet.”

While that might sound like way too much food to some people, the reality star was largely unfazed by the feat. “I’m not actually scared of this challenge because McDonald’s is my guilty pleasure and I love McDonald’s,” he declared. “I eat it way too much I’m very confident about this but I’ve never had this amount of food.”

The Virginia native added that if he could down all the food quickly (as opposed to taking his time) he’d be in good shape. He guessed that he’d be finished in about 45 minutes. “If I go longer, there’s no way I’m going to get it,” he said.

Though Weber first said that he hadn’t eaten all day, he later clarified, mid-challenge, that his stomach wasn’t exactly empty. “I got iced by one of Kelley’s friends and had half a slice of pizza,” he quipped.

Flanagan, 27, later revealed that Weber was so “confident” in his abilities that he asked her to pick up a pint of chocolate ice cream during a shopping run earlier in the day. The Illinois native also noted that Weber’s daily eating habits “kind of scary.”

As Weber kept eating (and almost kept all the food down), both strangers and pals agreed to donate more money, which served as additional motivation for the pilot.

In the end, after a trip to the bathroom to vomit, Weber completed the challenge and raised $15,000.