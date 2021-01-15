Take Back Control of Your Health With This Wellness Tool

If 2020 feels like it took control of everything, it’s time to take it back.

Staying well this winter is more manageable if you break it down — physically distance and wash your hands; be active and also rest; and eat for optimal gut health. Yes, gut health! Turns out our bellies do more than digest food. In fact, the gut is sometimes referred to as the “second brain” because of its influence on mood, mental health and well-being. But that’s not all. Gut health plays a key role in many other aspects of health and is the foundation for feeling good from the inside out.

The Easy, 1-Step Wellness Add-On

This is not the year for overambitious resolutions! Adding a daily dose of bubbly, tangy kombucha is one simple way you can prioritize your health and start this new year off right.

Health-Ade Kombucha is packed with probiotics and healthy acids, flavored with organic cold-pressed juice and truly makes you feel as good as it tastes.

Tangy and sweet, Blood Orange Carrot Ginger Kombucha is a fan favorite — on its own or as a mocktail mixer. $3.99 health-ade.com.

All the benefits of kombucha + an immunity kick from cold-pressed ginger and lemons. $3.99 health-ade.com.