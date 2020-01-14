Apple Pie Pancake

Dessert lovers rejoice! Cinnamon-laced sweet apples with walnuts create what seems like a decadent sweet but is actually a delicious and filling morning meal in a mason jar.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp almond butter

2/3 cup milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup apple butter

1 large apple, diced

¼ cup raisins

Yogurt, for topping

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a medium-size bowl, combine all the dry ingredients.

2. Add the almond butter, milk and vanilla extract to the bowl and stir until everything is just combined.

3. Add the apple butter and gently stir just until there are ribbons of apple butter throughout the batter.

4. In a small bowl, mix diced apple and raisins and divide evenly into the bottom of two medium-size mason jars. Spoon half of the batter into each of the jars.

5. Place in the microwave and cook on high 4 to 5 minutes or until the dough is firm to the touch.

6. If desired, top with additional almond butter, yogurt, cinnamon, raisins and walnuts.

Serves 2