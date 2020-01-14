Blueberry and Grilled Peach Quinoa Parfaits

From soft peaches and blueberries to crunchy pecans, the pleasing textures that fill this jar offer a satisfying start to the day. And despite the explosion of flavor, including nutty quinoa and sweet maple syrup, there’s only around 200 calories per serving.

INGREDIENTS

2 large peaches, halved and pit removed

1 cup cooked and cooled quinoa

1 cup blueberries

1 cup plain or vanilla Greek yogurt

4 tsp maple syrup, honey or agave

4 tsp chopped pecans

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Place each peach half on the grill, cut side down, and cook 4 to 5 minutes. Flip over and grill for another 4 to 5 minutes, until caramelized and juicy. Remove from the grill and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Alternatively, roast peaches cut-side up on a baking sheet for 20 to 25 minutes at 425 degrees, or until tender.

2. Remove the peels and chop the peaches into approximately ½-inch pieces.

3. Place about two tbsp quinoa each in the bottom of 4 jars. Top with two tbsp of blueberries, about an eighth of the peaches, two tbsp of yogurt, ½ tsp maple syrup and ½ tsp pecans.

4. Repeat the layers, then top with a reserved peach slice or a couple of blueberries for garnish, if desired.

Serves 4